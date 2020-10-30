Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Eijaz Khan breaks down in tears after his argument with Kavita Kaushik

Yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw a massive showdown between Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik. The duo happens to be close friends and this showdown has left a few cracks in their friendship. With drama unfolding on a daily basis in the house, with dynamics changing, a lot of friendships have begun and ended since the season began.

In the latest promo, Eijaz Khan is seen crying after his argument with Kavita Kaushik. Eijaz is the newest captain of the house and Kavita’s words surely affected him a lot. He is seen saying that he considered her a friend and this is the reason why he does not know whom to love. He further says that his brother was right and he does not believe in relationships.

Take a look at the promo, right here.

