Taapsee Pannu wraps up the shooting of Haseen Dillruba with Vikrant Massey, says film has probably experienced all seasons and emotions

Actress Taapsee Pannu is back to work. After spending a few days in the Maldives with her sister, cousin, and rumoured boyfriend, the actress returned to India and resumed the shooting of Haseen Dillruba. Taapsee Pannu
Sharing the photo, Taapsee Pannu wrote, “अभी आँख में खटक रही हूँ तो क्या…. कभी तो दिल में धड़कूँगी ♀ One line that sums up Rani Kashyap!”
“And it’s a wrap on #HaseenDilruba ! Finally, after shooting during the coldest days in Haridwar to sultry hot days in Mumbai this film has probably experienced all seasons and human emotions possible under the sun (including the Pandemic ). Here’s to getting ‘pulp fiction’ back on screen with the character you either love to hate or hate to love coz basic toh hum vaise bhi kuch karte nahi hai na. P.S – don’t know why we r so happy in this picture must be coz of @polyvynil , the only person on set who has better sense of humour than Rani Kashyap and the other one is the only one who loved this self obsessed borderline narcissist character more than she ever could @vikrantmassey87 #FilmWrap #HaseenDilruba #EndOfAnotherChapter,” she wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
अभी आँख में खटक रही हूँ तो क्या…. कभी तो दिल में धड़कूँगी ????????♀ One line that sums up Rani Kashyap! And it’s a wrap on #HaseenDilruba ! Finally, after shooting during the coldest days in Haridwar to sultry hot days in Mumbai this film has probably experienced all seasons and human emotions possible under the sun (including the Pandemic ) Here’s to getting ‘pulp fiction’ back on screen with the character you either love to hate or hate to love coz basic toh hum vaise bhi kuch karte nahi hai na ???? P.S – don’t know why we r so happy in this picture must be coz of @polyvynil , the only person on set who has better sense of humour than Rani Kashyap and the other one is the only one who loved this self obsessed borderline narcissist character more than she ever could @vikrantmassey87 #FilmWrap #HaseenDilruba #EndOfAnotherChapter
A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Oct 29, 2020 at 7:59am PDT
ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket shoot in Bhuj postponed amid heavy rains, Pune schedule to commence in November
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply