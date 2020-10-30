“Rhea Chakraborty’s case has lost total steam in the merits of the allegations by the virtue of Supreme Court order” – says her lawyer Satish Maneshinde

After spending a month in jail after being arrested in drugs angle by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail earlier this month. But, her brother Showik remains in jail as NCB continues its investigation. Her lawyer claims that Rhea Chakraborty's case has lost total steam in the merits of the allegations by the virtue of the Supreme Court order. “The Judgement rendered by the Supreme Court in respect of section 67 of the NDPS Act is a landmark pronouncement. A large number of people have been incarcerated and punished on the basis of statements forcibly extracted by using third degree, coercion and threats to innocent individuals violating their Fundamental Rights in the last 35 years,” said Satish Maneshinde, as per India Today.

Rhea Chakraborty is also facing abetment to suicide charges against her and her family after a case was filed against them by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. Though drugs weren’t procured from her, she was still arrested based on the WhatsApp texts. “Even in the case of all accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput drugs angle case, there’s hardly any recovery and independent evidence to charge them of serious offenses. They are languishing in custody on the basis of inadmissible statements,” the lawyer Satish Maneshinde told the news channel.

“He will go down in history as one of our greatest judges and be remembered for all times to come by those fighting for human rights and downtrodden people languishing in our overcrowded ill-maintained jails. Rhea Chakraborty's case has lost total steam in the merits of the allegations by virtue of this Judgement,” he further said.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has asked the Bombay High Court to not quash the FIR against Sushant’s sister Priyanka and Meetu as they had procured medicines for the late actor illegally.

