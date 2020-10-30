Halloween 2020: Halsey transforms into Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride and it will haunt you  

It is the spooky season and celebrities are already getting into the spirit of Halloween. Taking inspiration from her album 'Manic', musician Halsey transformed herself into Emily from Tim Burton's Corpse Bride.
It definitely will haunt you. Sharing pictures from her Manic-themed look, she wrote, "It takes my breath away! Well it would if I had any…"
Another look that she created was monster-themed. "MANIC, but make it Horror. Whipped this up this morning," she captioned the post.
