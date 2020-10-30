5 Instagram Reels influencers making waves this week while cheering for IPL

Ever since its introduction to Instagram, the Reels feature has been capturing users attention and how. With more and more users and influencers using Instagram Reels to express themselves, this new feature has certainly been one of the best things. This week, we feature 5 Instagram Reels influencers who have been making waves as they cheer for their favourite IPL team. Apart from that, there are a few others who have some questions that we have always wanted to ask.

1. Dabboo Ratnani: Ace Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani has made it to the top this week, with his entire family featuring in his Instagram Reels as they express their love for cricket and the IPL.

???? Cricket Love ❣️ #myiplreel @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani @myrahratnani @kiararatnani @shivaanratnani @instagram #ipldancechallenge @iplt20 #feelitreelit #dabbooratnani #manishadratnani #myrahkiarashivaan #ipl2020 #iplfamilychallenge #cricket #ipl

2. Barkha Singh: We all have had certain questions about players’ habits but never dared to ask. Well, Barkha Singh makes no bones as she lists down her burning questions about the IPL and cricket in general.

Somebody please explain!!! Also, #GoodMorning ???? . #ipl #instagramreels #feelkaroreelkaro #instareels #cricket #sledging #duck #ipl2020 #iplseason #myiplreel

3. Jass Manak: Displaying his affection for the sport on Instagram Reels, Jass Manak captures the essence of watching an ongoing match from the safety and comfort of his home.

#NoCompetition #IPLGetReadyChallenge #MyIPLReel #FeelItReelIt #FeelKaroReelKaro #JassManak

Displaying some real life behind the scenes footage of experience while watching the IPL, Disha Madan’s Instagram Reels takes views through the emotional changes that fans witness during each match.

Showing you some real footage of me through a match. #MyIPLReel #FeelItReelIt #FeelKaroReelKaro #MyRCBReel #CheerleaderChallenge #IPLCheer

5. Viraj Ghelani: India is a country where cricket is almost a religion. In fact, more often than not, we see even the lay man trying his hand at bowling to an imaginary player. Well Viraj Ghelani’s Insta Reels is just this, a clip that displays the difference being a cricket lover and a normal person.

Ab tak 100 over daal diya hoga #feelitreelit #myiplreel

