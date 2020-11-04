Varun Dhawan and Not Vicky Kaushal was the first choice for YRF’s Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial

Bollywood Hungama was the first to reveal that Vijay Krishna Acharya’s next film with Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar talks of religious tolerance and the core premise of the film is inspired by Yash Chopra’s second directorial, Dharamputra. We have now exclusively discovered that the film was first offered to the gen-next star, Varun Dhawan, who however refused to be a part of the film due to some reservations in the script.

“Yash Raj Films is celebrating its 50th years, and no doubt, they wanted even Varun Dhawan to be a part of his slate, considering that they have worked on Sui Dhaga and are committed to do another film together soon. Varun had two to three narrations of the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial and then conveyed his decision to Victor and Adi,” a source told Bollywood Hungama, adding further that the actor decided to back out of the film fearing controversy.

“Varun is very clear on being a part of cinema that doesn’t elicit any sort of controversy and given the fact that Victor’s next touches upon religion, he didn’t want to end up in a scenario that creates any tension with the society. While he is well aware of the intent of producers, he just didn't want to risk and hence, he conveyed his decision to not be a part of the film and rather collaborate on something else,” the source further told Bollywood Hungama.

According to an insider, the film is a positive take on the religion and will spread some harmony in the society, but in a complete light hearted manner. “It’s a comedy against the backdrop of religious equality, and the subject is tackled sensitively to evoke positive feelings and not any sort of controversy. Actors should take up more films like this.” The work on this yet untitled film is going on since October at YRF studios in Mumbai.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan shares video showing his wisdom tooth; Karan Johar says he is speechless

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results