Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films to release the first look of Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan on this date

Over the past couple of weeks there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan. As the shooting of the film commenced at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, the actor’s fans and media alike have been trying their best to get a glimpse of him in his new avatar. Though Bollywood Hungama was the first to bring you a glimpse of SRK shooting at the studio, we now hear that the makers of the film, Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films are planning a grand unveiling of Shah Rukh Khan’s look from Pathan.

“Pathan is going to be Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest film till date, and Aditya Chopra is making sure of that. In fact, the grapevine is buzzing with reports that Adi and YRF are planning a grand unveiling of SRK’s look from Pathan on January 1, 2021”, says a well-placed industry source. Prod the source for more details and he adds, “As of now this unveiling is just unconfirmed reports, but an official announcement about the film will be made with this look unveiling. If you see, YRF has been tight lipped about Pathan, but they will make sure to hype it up, and what better way than with an announcement to herald the New Year?”

Though these reports of Shah Rukh Khan’s look from Pathan being revealed are yet to be confirmed, the actor’s fans are eagerly waiting his return to the big screen. As for Pathan, the film is being directed by Sidharth Anand and also stars Dimple Kapadia, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Gautam Rode, and Shaji Chaudhary in addition to Shah Rukh Khan.

