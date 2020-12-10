After Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor confirms she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-quarantine

Actor Varun Dhawan, who was recently shooting in Chandigarh for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, confirmed earlier this week that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He returned to Mumbai after being tested positive while shooting for the Raj Mehta film. Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and director Raj Mehta also tested positive for COVID-19.
They are all in recovery as the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo has come to a halt.
