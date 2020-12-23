Mansi Srivastava to make an entry on Helly Shah starrer Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 as the antagonist

Mansi Srivastava, who was last seen in Vidya as Mehek, is all set to return to the television with an entirely new avatar. The actress has never played the role of an antagonist before and is determined to change that by making an entry on Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha, and Rrahul Sudhir starrer show, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.
The fans have been super excited after the news was announced.
