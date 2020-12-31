“I cannot contain my excitement”, says Manoj Tiwari on being blessed with a baby girl again

Bhojpuri star and politician Manoj Tiwari and his wife were blessed with a baby girl on 31 December. The proud father could barely contain his joy, “I wanted a sister for my daughter Rhiti. And my wish has been granted. It’s been a while since I got to play Daddy. I cannot contain my excitement.”
Manoj’s elder daughter Rhiti is an aspiring singer. Manoj too sings well and has rendered many chartbusters in the Bhojpuri language. “Let’s see if my little baby girl also has musical tendencies,” Manoj has his fingers crossed.
