Bigg Boss 8 fame Gautam Gulati tests positive for COVID-19; quarantines in UK

The COVID-19 pandemic made the year 2020 a disaster. Millions of people contracted the deadly virus. Several Bollywood celebrities, too, tested positive for the virus in recent times. Now, actor Gautam Gulati who is well known for his stint in Bigg Boss 8 has tested positive for the virus and is in quarantine in the UK.
Meanwhile, Gautam Gulati will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
