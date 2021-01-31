“By God’s grace I am in fine health. There is absolutely no reason to be concerned” – Sharmila Tagore

Ever since some alarming reports appeared about Sharmila Tagore not keeping good health, the legendary diva has been inundated with calls from anxious friends, relatives, and fans.
Putting to rest all concerns about her health, Sharmila Tagore ji says, “By God’s grace I am in fine health. There is absolutely no reason to be concerned. Though I’m 76, I keep myself very busy reading, gardening, social engagements, and of course attending to my obligations at home. There is no time to brood .”
The past year’s lockdown also gave the highly versatile critically acclaimed actress an opportunity to watch all her films chronologically. “Many of my own films, I had never seen before. And I must say some of my old films like Choti Bahu and Badnaam Farishtay have withstood the test of time. I like Asit Sen’s Safar and Bhimsain’s Dooriyaan because I played a proper professional. This was so different from the conventional roles for heroines during those days. I like Anupama, Safar, Amar Prem, Talaash and Aradhana. Apur Sansar was a milestone and so was Devi. I got to work with Satyajit Ray in both.”
