Jacqueline Fernandez pays Rs. 6.78 lakhs to Priyanka Chopra as rent for her Juhu abode

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has welcomed the New Year on the set of her film Cirkus. The actress is juggling work between Bhoot Police and the Rohit Shetty directorial. While having to work with several commitments, she moved into a new apartment which is owned by Priyanka Chopra.
As reported a few months ago, the actress began to rent Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai apartment, Karmayog CHS in Juhu. According to reports, the actress leased the fourth and fifth floor of Karmayog on October 23, 2020. Her tenure is of 3 years aka 36 months and pays the monthly rent Rs. 6.78 lakhs.
