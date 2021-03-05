Shraddha Arya unwinds at a scenic destination after a dramatic twist in Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV’s top-rated show – Kundali Bhagya has offered many interesting twists to its viewers ever since its inception. All the drama in Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) lives have surely kept the audience at the edge of their seats over the past few months. However, the show recently witnessed a dramatic twist with the return of everyone's favourite evil mastermind, Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani). The antagonist is back to wreak havoc in Karan – Preeta's life.

With so much drama unfolding on the show, the actors had been working round the clock to keep their viewers entertained. After shooting back-to-back for a couple of months now, lead stars – Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Anjum Fakih (Shrishti) decided to take a short vacation. The trio decided to unwind and have travelled to different destinations, exploring new and scenic locations. While Shraddha Arya visited Sula Vineyards in Nashik for a short family getaway, Dheeraj Dhoopar flew out to Jaipur and enjoyed the scenic locations in the Pink City with his wife Vinny. Anjum Fakih, on the other hand, travelled to Agra and has been chilling with her friends. All three of them teaching us how to unwind after some stressful work days.

Talking about her trip, Shraddha Arya shared, “I simply love vineyards and everything about it, from learning about the whole process of winemaking to tasting exotic wine, its simply heavenly. Nashik is one of my most favourite weekend getaway destinations from Mumbai and I visited it this year with my family. It’s so close, yet so serene, and it helps me get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. This short trip was extremely refreshing and relaxing and I had a great time with my Mom and Dad. I hardly get time to spend with them during shoot days, so it was a good family bonding time. I also bumped into Arjun (Bijlani) during my vacay, and it was nice catching up with him and his wife. It feels great to unwind after such a crazy schedule and what better than to chill with the people you love in a beautiful place.”

