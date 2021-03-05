“I like going an extra mile for my roles”, says Zaan Khan of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye

Actors always put their soul and heart whenever they are playing a role. Not only that sometimes they go the extra mile also to make their character more believable. This is what happened with Zaan Khan who plays the role of Randheer in Sony Entertainment Television’s Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. For the role, he especially grew his moustache which is very unlike him.

Zaan Khan has been always known for his chocolate boy looks. But when he was narrated the character of Randheer and for the same, he must don a moustache he was a little hesitant as he has never grown a moustache. But after the makers convinced him, he was ready to take up the moustache as the part of his look. Though to make the look more authentic he decided to grow the moustache rather than pasting them.

Zaan telling about this look change in reel and real life he said “This was the first time I was growing a moustache. Though during the look test a lot of moustache were tried on me but still the perfect look was not coming that’s another reason I thought I should grow them in reality as well. It will also be a look change for me in my real life. I must say I am really liking this new look of mine. To add more to the character, I even bought myself an ittar. The smell of that can give competition to any perfume. It’s so nice.”

