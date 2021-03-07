On The Sets: Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap look excited to restart the shoot of Dobaara

Known for her unconventional choice of films, Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Thappad, announced her next venture with Anurag Kashyap titled Dobaara earlier this year. The film, which is expected to be one of a kind thriller, has restarted the shooting of the film after a recent hurdle. Needless to say, Anurag Kashyap is super excited to kick off work and shared a photo of him having a hearty laugh with the film’s leading lady Taapsee Pannu.

Anurag Kashyap shared the photo on Twitter along with the caption, “and we restart our shoot #DoBaaraa.” Earlier this year, the duo had shared their excitement about working together for this film where Taapsee also stated that she is excited to work with Kashyap in a different genre after their last romantic outing Manmarziyaan. The film’s schedule, however, took a hit when there was an IT raid at Kashyap and Pannu’s residence. Now that the matter has been resolved, they are back to the schedule.

On the other hand, Dobaara will be the first film under the Cult Movies banner that is a new venture kicked off by Ekta Kapoor. The film is said to be a high concept thriller based on time travel.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu reunite for Dobaaraa, to be produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results