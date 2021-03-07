Elli AvrRam shares the first look of her dance number with Aamir Khan, the duo sizzles in the still

Aamir Khan is all set to play the role of Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The actor known to maintain perfection with his roles, is all set to star in Koi Jaane Na’s dance number titled ‘Har Funn Maula' with Elli AvrRam. Helping out his good friend Amin Hajee with his film, Aamir Khan will be seen playing the perfect lover boy.

Sharing the still on her social media, Elli AvrRam posted the first look of the dance number and the anticipation levels are already high with this one. She captioned the still as, “He’s the Jack of all trades, she’s the Queen of the dance floor. Get ready to meet them on 10of March.” The song’s shoot video had recently gone viral and all the fans of Aamir Khan are certain that this one is a hit.

Take a look at the still, right here.

