Elli AvrRam shares the first look of her dance number with Aamir Khan, the duo sizzles in the still

Aamir Khan is all set to play the role of Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The actor known to maintain perfection with his roles, is all set to star in Koi Jaane Na’s dance number titled ‘Har Funn Maula' with Elli AvrRam. Helping out his good friend Amin Hajee with his film, Aamir Khan will be seen playing the perfect lover boy.
