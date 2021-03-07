Hits And Misses Of The Week: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor stun; Kiara Advani & Disha Patani leave us unimpressed

The fashion police is back. We saw multiple looks and we saw our diva nail a few looks and fail a few. Let's have a look at some of the hits and misses during the week.

HITS OF THE WEEK:

ALAYA F

Alaya F looked like a stunner in a black bandeau top and black, white and grey cargo millitary pants. She looked amazing with dewy makeup and poker straight hair. She teamed the look with strappy block heels.

SARA ALI KHAN

Sara Ali Khan looked like a cutesy doll with a short glitter dress with stars and silver heels with ankle straps. The best part about her look was her tumbler bag that read 'Unicorn Tears'. She styled her look with stacked up bracelets and fresh makeup.

MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora was seen in blue and white striped dress with thick straps. She styled her midi dress with glowy makeup, tied up hair and heels with a crossbody bag!

TARA SUTARIA

Tara Sutaria looked like a doll in the athleisure look! She styled it chunky sneakers and shoulder bag.

JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in a white and gold saree. She looked absolutely ravishing in the saree with soft curls and dewy makeup.

SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Shraddha Kapoor was seen in an ice blue outfit with white and yellow flowers at her cousin Priyank Sharma's wedding. She looked fresh and is basking in the wedding glow.

MISSES OF THE WEEK

DISHA PATANI

Disha Patani failed to impress with a gold singlet top and jeans. The silhouette wasn't very flattering and she failed to make a statement.

KIARA ADVANI

Kiara Advani was seen in an ill-fitted black velvet co-ord set. The look was unflattering and failed to impress the fashion police.

Also Read: Disha Patani follows regencycore style from Bridgerton, steps out in maroon corset top for Tiger Shroff’s birthday dinner

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results