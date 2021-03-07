Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have the sweetest birthday wish for Janhvi Kapoor

March 7, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were the strongest support for Janhvi Kapoor and Kushi Kapoor after the demise of the legendary actress Sridevi. The half-siblings have gotten a lot closer than they were before post the tragic death of the actress. As Janhvi Kapoor turned a year older, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have the sweetest wishes for the Roohi actress.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have the sweetest birthday wish for Janhvi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with Janhvi Kapoor and being the elder brother, he promised, “Happy birthday @janhvikapoor !!! I can’t promise much except like this picture you shall always have my support & hand wherever you go & whichever path you seek.”

Anshula Kapoor also posted a few candid pictures and wrote a heartfelt caption concluding it with, “I love you with all my heart.”

Take a look at both their posts, right here.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Happy birthday, Janhvi Kapoor!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *