Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have the sweetest birthday wish for Janhvi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were the strongest support for Janhvi Kapoor and Kushi Kapoor after the demise of the legendary actress Sridevi. The half-siblings have gotten a lot closer than they were before post the tragic death of the actress. As Janhvi Kapoor turned a year older, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have the sweetest wishes for the Roohi actress.

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with Janhvi Kapoor and being the elder brother, he promised, “Happy birthday @janhvikapoor !!! I can’t promise much except like this picture you shall always have my support & hand wherever you go & whichever path you seek.”

Anshula Kapoor also posted a few candid pictures and wrote a heartfelt caption concluding it with, “I love you with all my heart.”

Take a look at both their posts, right here.

Happy birthday, Janhvi Kapoor!

