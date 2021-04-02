Bappi Lahiri is stable and responding well to medication

Everyone’s favourite music composer Bappi Lahiri is getting better. While the initial reports of his condition at the Breach Candy hospital were somewhat alarming, his son tells me he is showing a steady improvement now. Says Bappa, “He’s doing very well today (Friday). He is cheerful and raring to return home. He’s responding well to the medication.”

The saddest part of being Covid positive for Bappida is his isolation. “But we found a way out for that,” says Bappa. “We made a video call to him so that he could see us. That cheered him up.”

Ever since his condition was reported there has been a stream of anxious inquiries from Bappida’s well-wishers including the music world’s singing queen Lata Mangeshkar. “I’ve held Bappi in my lap when he was a baby. I’ve sung with his father (Apresh Lahiri). Since then Bappi has always been like a family member. To hear of him suffering like this of Covid is very disturbing. I wish him a quick recovery.”

Added composer Lalit Pandit, “I am so glad Bappida’s condition is improving. He is very fragile.God bless him. May he get well soon.”

In the meanwhile, Satish Kaushik and his daughter, both hospitalized for Covid are back home. Satish texted joyously, “By the grace of God and prayers of my loved ones Vanshika is back home yesterday evening and she is feeling fine, Subhash. She is still on oral medication. Thanks a lot for being with me Subhash. I’m also better and resting at home.”

Also Read: Bappi Lahiri in ICU after testing positive for Covid

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results