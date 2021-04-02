EXO’s Baekhyun pens thoughtful letter confirming he will enlist in military on his birthday, May 6 

Popular South Korean group EXO member Baekhyun is enlisting in the military. The 28-year-old musician, who recently dropped his third solo mini-album 'Bambi', will enlist on May 6 on his birthday.

Taking to LYSN spp to talk about his enlistment, Baekhyun wrote, "Today is cloudy, so I want to tell you a good word, but the first thing I want to know is to let you know, so I'm going to talk like this! I received a notice of enlistment today on May 6th," he started off the letter.

"We don't fall forever, but I want to let you spend time with me in a variety of ways to make us feel that we're still together in other forms rather than waiting and missing and sad while we're away for a while until the day of enlistment! So I'll try harder and prepare things! I know how hard it is to wait, so I want to say that I love you rather than asking you to wait! I love you and I like you," Baekhyun concluded.

[LYSN]

Baekhyun will enlist on May 6 same date with his birthday ????????@B_hundred_Hyun @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/MiqOhVySL2

— WEAREONEunited (@WEAREONEunited_) April 2, 2021

SM Entertainment, the parent company of EXO, also confirmed to a Korean tabloid stating that Baekhyun will be enlisting on May 6. The location and time of his enlistment will be kept private and no special events will take place. The musician will be undergoing three weeks of basic military training before serving as a public service worker.

Baekhyun becomes the sixth EXO member to head for mandatory military service after Xiumin, D.O. who have already been discharged whereas Chen and Suho began their service in 2020. Chanyeol enlisted on March 29, 2021.

Baekhyun released his third solo mini-album titled ' Bambi ' on March 30 as he took everyone through the emotional journey of a mature love story laced with fairytale expressions. The album consists of six songs including 'Love Scene' which is a medium-tempo R&B song, pop R&B tracks 'Cry For Love' and 'All I Got', Christmas release 'Amusement Park' which is a medium-tempo R&B song, and 'Privacy' – a lo-fi jazz R&B song.

His album topped the iTunes Top Album charts of 56 international regions! He once again proved he is a sensational artist. He has recorded over 830,000 pre-orders for his new mini-album 'Bambi', breaking his own record!

Baekhyun made his comeback with his second mini-album called 'Delight' that dropped on May 25, 2020. The fun R&B album received a tremendous response. With the title track 'Candy', Baekhyun released a music video that has a feel-good yet playfulness to it. In 2019, Baekhyun made his solo debut with his R&B album 'City Lights' with 'UN Village' as the title track.

After closing 2020 with the soulful single 'Amusement Park', he released the music video for 'Get You Alone' from his debut Japanese solo mini-album 'BAEKHYUN' which will be released on January 20th, 2021.

