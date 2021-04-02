SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi is entangled in web of attraction in fierce ‘Spider’ music video 

New music is coming from SEVENTEEN, the popular K-pop group. Kicking off the month of music-filled April is member Hoshi of SEVENTEEN who has released his mixtape called ‘Spider’.
Known as the dance leader of the performance group, Hoshi showcases his powerful and fierce side in the music video. He expresses the feeling of being entangled in the web of attraction and not able to escape it as the feeling continues to come back. "Can't breathe / When you look at mе, when you look at me / I shiver all over /
When you touch me, when you touch me / You tie me up like a spider / We're tangled up, we can't escape / Like a spider, I enjoy this puzzle / Pretend to hate it baby, I still like it baby," the sentiments are reflected in the lyrics.
The R&B track has been penned by Bumzu, Hoshi, Park Kitae (PRISMFILTER) and Woozi and composed by Woozi and Park Kitae (PRISMFILTER). The solo mixtape begins the various projects for SEVENTEEN will unveil in 2021.
ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN serenades with medley of their hit tracks, performs a special cover of Justin Bieber’s ‘Holy’
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply