Ajay Devgn’s intense look from RRR revealed on his birthday

Director SS Rajamouli and his RRR team decided to unveil the first look of Ajay Devgn from the film with a motion poster on the occasion of his birthday! PEN Movies took to their social media to share a grand reveal video of the actor's look as the man of the people who stands amidst a circle of people in an olive green bandit outfit and a belt of bullets across his chest with a white cloth wrapped around his head.
A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)
The film is a period drama like never before, a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The much-awaited Pan-India film will have a worldwide release on October 13, 2021 on the festive occasion of Dursshera.
Also Read: Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan director Amit Sharma to resume shoot as he tested negative for COVID-19
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply