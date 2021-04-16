Ranveer Singh cleans up nice in sharp blue suit

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is one such name which comes to our mind whenever we talk about zany yet chic style. He can never go wrong with his fashion game. We have always seen him in all quirky and fun styles but he can even show you how to clean up really good.

The actor took on her Instagram stories on Thursday in order to share some pictures from his recent photoshoot and we can’t keep our eyes off this charming man. He was seen posing in a three-piece suit which he adorned with white shirt and teamed the suit with red pocket square looking all sophisticated and classy.

The actor is currently busy spending time with his wife Deepika Padukone and her family in Banglore as Maharashtra announced 15-day lockdown.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy with lots of films under his coat. He will be seen in 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He will also be making a cameo in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. He recently announced his collaboration with Shankar Shanmugham. He also stars in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

