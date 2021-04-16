“Your lockdown is not on?” asks Ranbir Kapoor as he poses for the paparazzi in the city

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was recently papped while visiting a clinic in the city. The actor who recently recovered from COVID-19 posed for the paparazzi waiting outside the clinic while maintaining a safe distance from them.

In the videos, Ranbir is seen asking the paparazzi whether the lockdown imposed in the state does not apply to them. "Aap log ka lockdown nahi hai (Haven’t you guys been asked to observe lockdown)?," he asked as soon as he stepped out of his car to enter the clinic. The photographers told him that their work is on, Ranbir asked, "Kyun (why)?"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Ranbir Kapoor looked cool in a grey T-shirt and jeans and had his mask on the whole time.

Ranbir had tested positive for COVID-19 in the month of March and was under home quarantine. A few weeks after Ranbir tested positive, in April, his girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt also tested positive. The actress tested negative for the virus on April 14.

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in the film Shamshera which is scheduled to release on June 25. He will also be seen in Brahmastra, Animal and Luv Ranjan's yet untitled film.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s fitness trainer reveals all about his fitness regime post recovering from COVID-19

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results