Nushrratt Bharuccha on doing Ajeeb Daasatans: ‘It was really in its truest sense, a creative collaboration of all sorts”

Nushrratt Bharuccha stars in Netfliz anthology, Ajeeb Daastaans as a part of Khilauna. She stars alongside Abhishek Banerjee.

Talking about the overwhelming response to her performance, the actress said, "I am filled with immense gratitude towards all the responses and feedback that we are getting for this anthology as a whole. Doing Khilauna and working on Ajeeb Daastaans with all these 4 amazing directors, stories and the actors, for me was just pure joy."

She adds, "It was one of those films that I took up wholely for the experience of it and the pure passion of telling such stories. It was really in its truest sense, a creative collaboration of all sorts."

Talking further about her shoot days, she adds, "Ajeeb Daastaans will always remain special to me, and it was absolutely the best time that I had on a film set with my Khilauna squad. I absolutely loved those 10 days of shoot and working with Raj, Abhishek and Inayat on it. It was a very different role for me, and I worked really hard to get into the skin of the character so its satisfying to see that the hard work has paid off this well."

On the work front, she has more surprises in the bag for the audience with films like Vishal Furia's Chhori, Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez and Hurdang with Vijay Varma and Sunny Kaushal.

