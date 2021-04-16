Rashami Desai goes bold, shares sultry pictures in bralette with mesh top and shorts

April 16, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Actress and Bigg Boss fame Rashami Desai is flaunting some top class style these days. From ethnic to western, she is spicing up her Instagram game nowadays. Lately, we are seeing her bold and sensual avatar on social media. 

Rashami Desai goes bold, shares sultry pictures in bralette with mesh top and shorts

In her recent Instagram pictures, Rashami posed all sultry in a black in which consists of a black bralette and black shorts which she teamed up black cropped mesh top. 

Rashami Desai goes bold, shares sultry pictures in bralette with mesh top and shorts

Keeping up with the look, she went with glam makeup with blushed up cheeks, lots of highlighter winged liner and nude lips with hair all open and soft curls. She was looking a ball of fire. 

On the work front, Rashami Desai was last seen in a web series Tandoor which released on Ullu app on March 12, 2021.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

Also Read: Rashami Desai looks smoking hot in plunging neckline yellow bralette and pants paired with printed blazer

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *