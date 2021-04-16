Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan gives a glimpse of her swanky apartment in New York

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most looked-up-to star kids in the industry. Currently studying filmmaking in New York, Suhana Khan has been giving us major goals through her social media. The aspiring actor plans to follow her father’s footsteps and make it big in Bollywood. After having made her acting debut in a short film, Suhana Khan has recently made her private Instagram account public and has been leaving her followers swooning over her aesthetic pictures.

While sharing the pictures, Suhana Khan gave a glimpse of her swanky apartment in New York in a high-rise building. The star kid shared a picture of the view from her window and her living room along with her kitchen. The house, by the looks of it, is modern and aesthetic when it comes to the interior. From a large chandelier to huge posters and neon signs, Suhana Khan’s house is definitely jaw-dropping.

Take a look at these pictures.

