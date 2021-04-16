Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan gives a glimpse of her swanky apartment in New York

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most looked-up-to star kids in the industry. Currently studying filmmaking in New York, Suhana Khan has been giving us major goals through her social media. The aspiring actor plans to follow her father’s footsteps and make it big in Bollywood. After having made her acting debut in a short film, Suhana Khan has recently made her private Instagram account public and has been leaving her followers swooning over her aesthetic pictures.
Take a look at these pictures.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)
Also Read: Suhana Khan flaunts her dewy makeup in these gorgeous pictures
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply