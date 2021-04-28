Fatima Sana Shaikh takes a break from social media

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in the film Ajeeb Daastaans, a Hindi anthology that was released on Netflix. The actress has now said that she is going on a digital detox.

On Monday, she announced her plan to take a break from social media in her Instagram story. Without giving any reason for her decision, she wrote, "Taking a break from social media. Stay safe guys."

Last week, actress Warina Hussain also quit social media and said that her team will be handling her account on her behalf.

Fatima had tested positive for COVID-19 last month. After recovering from the virus, she was engaged in the virtual promotion of her film Ajeeb Daastaans. She was a part of the film titled Majnu also co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Armaan Ralhan.

Earlier this year, she was also shooting for an unannounced project with Anil Kapoor in Rajasthan.

