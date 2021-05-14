Friends reunion special to premiere on May 27 on HBO Max; BTS, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga join the star-studded guest list

Friends reunion is officially happening. After much delay and anticipation, HBO Max has announced the much-awaited reunion special will premiere on the streaming giant on May 27. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schimmer reunited recently to film the special.
Directed by Ben Winston and executive produced by Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane, Friends: The Reunion was filmed at the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank.
