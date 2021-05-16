Gautam Gulati on playing Girgit in Radhe: “The tattoo and haircut were also conceptualised and decided by Salman Khan”

Actor Gautam Gulati plays the role of Girgit in Salman Khan starrer Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai that released on May 13, 2021. Ever since the movie released, his phone has been ringing off the hook on what a good job he has done when it comes to playing the bad guy!

Speaking on prepping for the role, Gautam affirms that, "I watched several shows on OTT platforms to just gauge and see on how to nail the negative character shades right from the look to the expressions and more. And then I added my own shades to Girgit along with Salman Sir's conviction and that is how the character was brought to life. The Tattoo and Haircut were also conceptualised and decided by Salman sir, and I am glad we followed it to the T. The action scenes did require a lot of training, sometimes from morning to night and it has surely paid off."

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The film is available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

