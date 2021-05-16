TXT looks ethereal in first concept photos from ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ ahead of May 31 album release 

South Korean popular 4th generation group TOMORROW X TOGETHER aka TXT gears up for the upcoming release of their second studio album slated for release on May 31. After the concept trailer release, the first set of concept photos are here and there are absolutely ethereal.

Featuring Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, the group photo stars the quintet is dressed in all-white ruffled outfits whereas flaunting their hairdo and intense gaze in the individual photos.

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE – Concept Photo 'WORLD' – #수빈 (#SOOBIN)

???? https://t.co/sKsEBHviKR#투모로우바이투게더 #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #TXT#TheChaosChapter #TXT_FREEZE pic.twitter.com/XfRDomHt8y

— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) May 15, 2021

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE – Concept Photo 'WORLD' – #범규 (#BEOMGYU)

???? https://t.co/sKsEBHviKR#투모로우바이투게더 #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #TXT#TheChaosChapter #TXT_FREEZE pic.twitter.com/GFAcYCS6Wv

— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) May 15, 2021

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE – Concept Photo 'WORLD' – #휴닝카이 (#HUENINGKAI)

???? https://t.co/sKsEBHviKR#투모로우바이투게더 #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #TXT#TheChaosChapter #TXT_FREEZE pic.twitter.com/b6tWmphuZF

— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) May 15, 2021

The concept trailer kicks off further album teaser contents to follow—three versions of concept photos, an album tracklist, and album preview. Following the group’s success for 'minisode 1: Blue Hour', Tomorrow X Together aka TXT is expected to reach new heights worldwide with 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE'.

ALSO READ: TXT members try to escape out of frozen space in concept trailer of The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ ahead of May 31 release

