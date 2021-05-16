Doctors groove to Salman Khan’s ‘Seeti Maar’ song from Radhe, Disha Patani calls them ‘real heroes’ 

Salman Khan and Disha Patani recreated Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's song 'Seeti Maar' in their latest release Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. It premiered digitally on May 13 on the occasion of Eid. Now, a video of a group of doctors grooving to the beats of the hit song is going viral on social media. It has left Disha Patani impressed.

Disha Patani's fanclub posted the video of a group of doctors dancing to 'Seeti Maar' but mandolin cover version. Dressed in their scrubs and masked up, they were having a gala time. Disha Patani shared the video on her Instagram story and captioned it, "Our real heroes."

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

