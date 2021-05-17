Nia Sharma posts alluring pictures in traditional Eid look from upcoming music video ‘Tum Bewafa Ho’ starring Arjun Bijlani

Actress Nia Sharma will next be seen in her upcoming music video ‘Tum Bewafa Ho’ co-starring Arjun Bijlani.

In her recent Instagram post, Nia Sharma wore a dark-green velvet suit with long sleeves and satin pants. The kurta had some beautiful intricate embroidery done on it. She topped it up with beautiful big jhumkas and a pearl and golden passa. Her luscious brown wavy hair complemented the look.

Nia Sharma is known for making bold fashion choices in the industry. She has always made some jaw-dropping fashion statements and this time it was not any different.

Nia Sharma gained popularity by many shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Naagin. She became a household name after winning the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2020.

