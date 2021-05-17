Hina Khan’s ruffled peach mini dress is the most summery outfit you must have in your close

Bollywood actress Hina Khan, who is all excited for her new song ‘Patthar Wargi’, was seen donning some top notch outfits in the song.

Sharing the glimpses of some behind-the-scenes pictures of the shoot, Hina Khan was spotted wearing all pink mini dress. It had ruffle design from the waist and a plunging neckline making it a simple yet subtle dress.

To finish off this bright and beautiful look, she accessorised the look with matching flats and went with all subtle and nude makeup keeping her wavy hair all open.

The song released on May 16. Composer B Praak and lyricist Jaani come together with singer Ranvir for their next heartbreak song ‘Patthar Wargi’ presented by T-Series. Featuring Hina Khan and Tanmay Ssingh, the single is directed by Kamal Chandra that takes the audiences through a gripping story, filled with both action and love in equal measure.

