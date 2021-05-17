Hina Khan’s ruffled peach mini dress is the most summery outfit you must have in your close

Bollywood actress Hina Khan, who is all excited for her new song ‘Patthar Wargi’, was seen donning some top notch outfits in the song.
Sharing the glimpses of some behind-the-scenes pictures of the shoot, Hina Khan was spotted wearing all pink mini dress. It had ruffle design from the waist and a plunging neckline making it a simple yet subtle dress.
To finish off this bright and beautiful look, she accessorised the look with matching flats and went with all subtle and nude makeup keeping her wavy hair all open.
Also Read: Hina Khan looks ethereal in floral lehenga in the song ‘Patthar Wargi’
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply