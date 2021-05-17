Hina Khan’s ruffled peach mini dress is the most summery outfit you must have in your close

May 17, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Bollywood actress Hina Khan, who is all excited for her new song ‘Patthar Wargi’, was seen donning some top notch outfits in the song.

Hina Khan's ruffled peach mini dress is the most summery outfit you must have in your close

Sharing the glimpses of some behind-the-scenes pictures of the shoot, Hina Khan was spotted wearing all pink mini dress. It had ruffle design from the waist and a plunging neckline making it a simple yet subtle dress.

Hina Khan's ruffled peach mini dress is the most summery outfit you must have in your close

To finish off this bright and beautiful look, she accessorised the look with matching flats and went with all subtle and nude makeup keeping her wavy hair all open.

Hina Khan's ruffled peach mini dress is the most summery outfit you must have in your close

The song released on May 16. Composer B Praak and lyricist Jaani come together with singer Ranvir for their next heartbreak song ‘Patthar Wargi’ presented by T-Series. Featuring Hina Khan and Tanmay Ssingh, the single is directed by Kamal Chandra that takes the audiences through a gripping story, filled with both action and love in equal measure.

Also Read: Hina Khan looks ethereal in floral lehenga in the song ‘Patthar Wargi’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *