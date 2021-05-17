Super Dancer – Chapter 4 pays tribute to the evergreen actresses of the Indian Film Industry with Bollywood Queens Special

Sony Entertainment Television's popular show Super Dancer – Chapter 4 is soaring high week-on-week with talented contestants putting their best foot forward. This weekend, the judge's panel will see Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis alongside Geeta Kapur. With the theme of this weekend being Bollywood Queens Special, the super dancers and their super gurus will be seen paying a tribute to the iconic and evergreen actresses of the Indian Film Industry.

Apart from the charismatic and outstanding performances by the contestants, which are nothing short of a visual delight, there's a special treat in store for the viewers. Geeta Kapur who admires Rekha ji, will be seen performing on her song. That's not all… Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis also take to the stage with the contestants in a Boys v/s Girls hook step challenge! Who wins? Tune in to find out!

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora is a sexy siren in shimmery saree on the sets of Super Dancer – Chapter 4

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results