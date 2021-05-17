Katrina Kaif posts birthday message for rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 33rd birthday on May 16. The social media was filled with the wishes from fans and Bollywood celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal.

The actress took her Instagram story on Sunday and shared a throwback picture of Vicky Kaushal. He had spent some days in Arunachal Pradesh for the NDTV show titled Jai Jawan in 2019, with the Indian Army in the background. Katrina wrote, "Happiest birthday, Vicky Kaushal. May you always be smiling."

On Sunday, Vicky had an intimate birthday celebration due to the COVID-19, the actor can be seen smiling and giving a candid picture pose during the cake cutting session.

On the professional work front, Katrina Kaif will star in Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3 on her list.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the movie Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship in 2020. He is now gearing up for films like Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bahadur, and Mr. Lele.

