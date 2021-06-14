Ajay Devgn’s NY Foundation conducts a mass-vaccination camp in Mumbai

Corona spared no one globally. Be it young or old, economically well-settled or backward, every country in the world bore the brunt of COVID-19 cases in the last one and a half years. While the crisis is far from over, continued efforts by certain individuals and institutions have helped. Closer home, the Indian entertainment industry also paid a price. Not only have livelihoods been hit because of the pandemic, but medical aid also became unavailable to so many of the daily-wage workers. Film shootings ground to a halt and cinema halls are still closed.

It now became the conscious responsibility of the superstars, big-daddy filmmakers, and other conscientious actors to come forward and help light-men, set-decorators, and camera attendants who work behind the scenes. Like many of his colleagues, Ajay Devgn took it upon himself to ensure that he could lend a helping hand to a large number of people from within and outside the film fraternity.

Besides helping the BMC set up a 20-bed ICU facility in Central Mumbai in the month of May, on Friday, June 11, Ajay’s NY Foundation organised a vaccination camp in a Mumbai suburb. Done with the help of a private healthcare unit, the vaccination camp ensured nearly 400-odd people got their jabs. Earlier NY Foundation did a similar but smaller exercise at another location.

A media professional who got his jab on June 11 said, "I sincerely thank NY Foundation for getting me my vaccine. The last few months have been hard on everyone around but more so on us. Our jobs require us to roam the field to get our daily quota of photographs/articles. Without the vaccination, we were putting our lives in peril. However, thanks to Ajay Sir and some other actors/filmmakers, who have reached out to us and offered us help without us asking for it, our lives have become that much easier. Thank you, NY Foundation. Like it is said, it takes one to help one."

Besides feeding ten thousand people, the Indian actor-filmmaker’s social responsibility wing vaccinated over 1000 industry workers, media professionals, and regular people in the last month.

