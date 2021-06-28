Shah Rukh Khan’s espionage drama Pathan all set to release on Eid 2022

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer and the much-anticipated espionage drama Pathan has finally resumed shooting today, on 29th debut anniversary of the actor.
SRK along with his team resumed the shooting at Yash Raj Studios, Mumbai. The current sequence will go on for the next 18 days. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the espionage will mark the superstar's return to the big screen after the 2018 film Zero helmed by Aanand L Rai which didn't do well at the box office.
Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.
