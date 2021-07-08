Amul pays a tribute to Dilip Kumar with their popular topical

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7 marking the end of an era of the Indian film industry. Amul paid a tribute to the late actor with their popular topical. The tribute by Amul featured some of Dilip Kumar's Hindi films and his characters.
"Ganga bhi, Jamuna bhi, Aadmi bhi, Vidhaata bhi, Haar Andaaz ka Leader," read the words on the topical.
"#Amul Topical: Tribute to the legendary actor," Amul captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Amul – The Taste of India (@amul_india)
Dilip Kumar, aged 98, died on Wednesday morning at the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after a prolonged age-related illness. He was buried at the Juhu Qabrastan with full state honours at around 4.45 pm in the presence of his family including his wife Saira Banu.
ALSO READ: This is what Dilip Kumar had to say about Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply