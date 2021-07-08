8 FAQS: What Are the Requirements for Becoming a Canadian Citizen in 2021?

Canada has one of the highest rates of immigrant citizenship in the world. On the other hand, who would not want to be the proud owner of a Canadian passport? You may travel to 68 countries without a visa and vote in elections because you have a right to influence the destiny of your new home nation!

Take a look at citizenshipcanadian.com to learn more about becoming a Canadian.

Becoming a Canadian citizen in 2021 is a once-in-a-lifetime event marked by a virtual ceremony in which you take the Oath of Citizenship and get your citizenship certificate. Due to COVID-19 or until further notice, all in-person ceremonies are canceled. Learn how to take the last step toward enjoying life as a citizen in Canada.

What Should You Know About Canadian Citizenship in 2021?

FAQ 1. What Are the Requirements for Becoming a Canadian Citizen in 2021?

The good news is that applying for Canadian citizenship is a piece of cake compared to obtaining permanent residence. For starters, there is considerably less paperwork required, and qualifying is much simpler. In reality, it is just a question of time. In contrast to many other nations, Canada has a three-year citizenship process, which is even shorter for some residents who qualify for a loophole discussed in question five below.

FAQ 2: Are Applications for Canadian Citizenship Being Processed?

Yes, Canada's citizenship office is still accepting applications. However, in-person citizenship exams have been canceled, and minor delays are to be anticipated. Citizenship applications are processed in about a year, according to the IRCC.

FAQ 3: Can You Take the Canadian Citizenship Exam During COVID-19?

Citizenship exams are now administered online as a result of COVID-19. You may apply for citizenship by filling out an online application and then checking your email for an invitation from the IRCC. You have 21 days from the day you get your invitation to complete the online exam.

You should practice taking your citizenship exam in a well-lit environment so that the system can easily see you via the camera. The camera will be used to take a picture of your face and to watch you as you take the exam to verify you finish it on your own. If you are unable to take your exam online for whatever reason, you may have to wait until in-person testing resumes.

FAQ 4: What Types of Questions Will Be Asked on the Canadian Citizenship Test?

Nobody likes writing exams, but do not fear, your math and language skills will not be evaluated in this one. The Canadian citizenship exam consists of 20 multiple-choice and true/false questions designed to assess your knowledge of your new home nation, Canada. The exam will contain questions regarding Canadians' rights and duties, as well as questions about Canada's history, geography, economy, government, laws, and symbols. The exam lasts 30 minutes, and you must obtain 15 right answers to pass.

A citizenship official will determine whether you will be required to write the Canadian citizenship exam or submit it verbally on the day.

FAQ 5. What is the Fastest Way to Get Canadian Citizenship?

Surprised? There is a loophole that enables you to become a Canadian citizen after just two years as a permanent resident in Canada. As in the case of Igor, if you reside in Canada as a temporary resident before obtaining permanent residence, your time in the nation may contribute toward the three years of residency needed to apply for Canadian citizenship in 2021.

FAQ 6: How Do You Calculate Your Time As A Temporary Resident in Canada?

When calculating your physical presence, you receive one half-day for every day you spent in Canada as a temporary resident or protected person in the previous five years. As a temporary resident or protected person, you may only utilize a maximum of 365 days toward your stay in Canada.

FAQ 7. How Much Does a Canadian Citizenship Test Cost?

Adults over the age of 18 must pay $630 to apply for Canadian citizenship in 2021. The cost covers the processing of your application as well as your right to citizenship. Minors under the age of 18 must only pay a $100 right of permanent residence charge.

FAQ 8. Can I Have Dual Citizenship in Canada?

You certainly can. Dual or multiple citizenships is permitted in Canada. It may, however, be illegal in other nations or countries where you have citizenship.

Is it worthwhile to get Canadian citizenship?

Let us face it: getting Canadian citizenship is not inexpensive. As a permanent resident, you have the right to live and work in the nation, as well as numerous additional advantages such as free healthcare and other social services. So, is it really worth it to become a citizen of Canada in 2021? With an 86.2 percent rate of citizenship for immigrants, there must be a few compelling reasons why so many permanent residents opt to seek Canadian citizenship. Let us have a look at some of the advantages below!