Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani return as judges for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, online auditions begin in full force

Taking forward a legacy of over 25 years, Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been successful in unearthing some of the prominent stars of the music fraternity including Shreya Ghoshal, Kunal Ganjawala, Kamal Khan, Amanat Ali, Raja Hassan, Sanjeevani, and Bela Shende amongst many others. In the wake of the enormous success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs last year, Zee TV is back with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has managed to stay relevant to music lovers, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The new season promises to provide a sea of opportunities to the most aspiring singers across the nation. Giving them a chance to exhibit their talent and create a name of their own in the world of music will be the popular singers of the industry, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani who will be once again seen returning to the judge’s seat.

Eager to showcase the best of singing talent on its platform, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has begun its auditions in full swing. Keeping in mind the concerns regarding the current COVID scenario, the show offers people across the nation a chance to audition for the show online. The process simply involves giving a missed call on the number – +91-9833444443 or logging on to saregamapaauditions.zee5.com/ for further details.

Ecstatic at returning as a judge for Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, the super-hit machine and maestro composer, singer, and Rockstar, Himesh Reshammiya said, "Well, it’s been a great experience judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, I have been a part of various seasons but this time I’m looking forward to meeting some great, young talent to launch them successfully. I feel the biggest attraction of judging a reality show is getting to hear a fresh pool of raw talent. In fact, it gives me a chance to reinvent each time keeping their point of views in mind which also connects with music lovers across the globe. . I hope the audience is as excited as I am to welcome us with another fresh season of this show. I once again look forward to witnessing and launching a new talent with this platform, and sincerely urge all the aspiring singers to take the plunge and get themselves registered, because you never know, you might be the next Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner!"

Adding to his excitement, the popular singer and composer, Vishal Dadlani said “I started my tryst with reality TV with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. So, it always feels like I am coming back home. This show has a long history of turning amateur musicians into popular and successful professionals, and I think that's a legacy that everyone wants to be part of. It is a household name and a show that was already beloved even before I became a musician. The reason I'm a part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is because of the opportunity to hear new voices and help them mould into capable and confident young ambassadors of music. I feel it's always a revelation to see the very best talent from across the country and this season is all set to get bigger and better. My only ask to the talent across India is to show some confidence and drop that missed call, so that we can bring you to the stage of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (laughs)”

ALSO READ: Vishal Dadlani collaborates with DIVINE and Shor Police to pay a tribute to Metallica’s Black Album

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results