Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin jokes about Divya Agarwal’s menstrual cycle, boyfriend Varun Sood’s sister Vedika calls the singer a ‘Bitch of the highest order’

Bigg Boss OTT is getting murkier with each episode and the verbal fights between the contestants have been entertaining the audience since day one. Recently Divya Agarwal was slammed by the host Karan Johar on Weekend Ka Vaar and she has been isolated since then. Now it seems that all the inmates have planned a game strategy among themselves and are constantly targeting her. In the latest episode singer, Neha Bhasin joked about Divya when she said that she has got her cycles and the explosive fight between the duo has been creating quite a buzz.

This kind of mockery on Divya Agarwal has irked her boyfriend Varun Sood’s sisters Akshita and Vedika Sood and they made an appeal to the host Karan Johar to involve himself in this and call out Neha for her insensitive behavior. The enraged Vedika took to her Twitter handle and tweeted, "Can't believe #NehaBhasin actually bodyshamed @Divyakitweet because of her periods. Why can't the houseguests see this & why do they have to gang up on #DivyaAgarwal? #BiggBossOTT@VootSelect. Bitch of the highest order this Neha is".

Netizens and fans of Divya Agarwal have come in her support and slammed Neha Bhasin for commenting on Divya Agarwal's menstrual cycle on national television.

