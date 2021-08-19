Tina Datta exudes sexy aura in plunging neckline white monokini

Indian television actress Tina Datta is best known for her role as Iccha and Meethi in the Hindi TV drama Uttaran in Colours TV. She also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi reality. Tina is a fashion enthusiast who loves sharing her outfits and behind-the-scenes from the shoot with her fans.

A few days back, the actress took the internet by storm when she posted a close-up shot as a sneak peek for her recent photoshoot with fashion photographer Amit Khanna. On Tuesday, she finally shared photos from her exclusive shoot which again raised the temperature. We get to see Tina’s full look on the post where she is striking some bold poses in a sexy white monokini from Montec Swim along with a pair of black thigh-high sock boots which made the look super chic. She accessorized the look with Tri Hoop earrings from Arzonai Jewellery.

She looked extremely irresistible in a brown-toned glowing makeup look with winged eyeliner, glossy lips, and her hazel brown eyes did all the magic. She kept her hair in a perfectly clean & sleek high ponytail.

She captioned the post, “Where is she from and where is going is all a mystery”. She also captioned another series of the same photoshoot, “Let your body sing, let it dance, let it stretch, let it turn into art….Believe you can and you can do it all!”

On the work front, Tina Dutta was last seen in the Maldives in a vacay mood.

