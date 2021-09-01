Rhea Chakraborty says ‘mindless scrolling on social media causes disengagement in real life’

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been quite active on Instagram lately after the death of boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput last year, requested fans to spend more time in the real world. Recently she took to her Instagram story and talked about mindless social media scrolling.

Rhea is slowly getting over the trauma and social media attacks she faced after the death of Sushant. She is finally getting back on Instagram after almost spending a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail.

On Tuesday night, she shared an enlightening post that read, "Mindless scrolling on social media causes disengagement in real life, disengagement in real life makes it seem dull and boring. Live your life, your life is not here. It’s all around you. Love – RC (sic)."

Recently, on best friend Shibani Dandekar’s birthday, Rhea shared an adorable photo of both of them and penned a heartwarming note for her. She wrote, “The woman on the right is everything the woman on the left ever wants to be. Loving, kind, brave and righteous! On your birthday, I want to tell you that – 'One friend like Shibani Dandekar is all anyone should ever wish for.' Happy birthday to the worlds most special girl. I love you so so much (sic).”

On the work front, Rhea was recently seen in Chehre that released in cinemas on August 27. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

