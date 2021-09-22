Ananya Panday swims with turtles in the gorgeous blue sea in latest videos

Ananya Panday is a Gen-Z trend setter. She knows what works for her and she pulls that off with unmatched grace and glam. Panday made her debut with Student of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Ananya Panday was recently in Maldives. She has been uploading snaps from her vacation in the island country for the past few days. She has uploaded snaps dressed in a bikinis, boho dresses. She recently uploaded snaps swimming with the sea turtles. She is seen in a skimpy bikini swimming in the blue waters. She is living the mermaid life and shows off her envious curves and soft tan. Ananya's vacation pictures are making us all want to take a trip to an island, switch off from reality and live the mermaid life.

The actress made her debut in 2019 and with just 3 years of being in the industry she has scaled heights that can be envied. Having a Pan-India film in her name alongside Vijay Deverakonda, titled Liger and a yet to be titled Shakun Batra directorial in which she will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

