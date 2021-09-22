Ananya Panday swims with turtles in the gorgeous blue sea in latest videos

Ananya Panday is a Gen-Z trend setter. She knows what works for her and she pulls that off with unmatched grace and glam. Panday made her debut with Student of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ananya ???????? (@ananyapanday)
The actress made her debut in 2019 and with just 3 years of being in the industry she has scaled heights that can be envied. Having a Pan-India film in her name alongside Vijay Deverakonda, titled Liger and a yet to be titled Shakun Batra directorial in which she will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.
Also Read: Yami Gautam is living the life in Palampur as she shows off her sunkissed glow
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply