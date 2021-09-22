Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya visit Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s grave on his 10th death anniversary

Today marks the 10th death anniversary of Sharmila Tagore's husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 10th death anniversary. Sharmila Tagore along with daughter Soha Ali Khan and granddaughter Inaaya visited the grave of her husband. The legendary cricketer is buried at his ancestral home, Pataudi palace, next to the grave of his father Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi. He had died at the age of 70 following a lung infection.

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share pictures from their visit to their ancestral home in Haryana. In the pictures, Soha is seen praying with Inaaya and Sharmila at Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's grave. “You are never dead to us until we forget you #inmemory #10years (sic)," wrote Soha.

Earlier today, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan also shared throwback pictures with their father on Instagram to remember him. Saba Ali Khan penned an emotional note for her late father. She wrote, “Abba….. I miss you every day and know you watch over me. It doesn't feel like a decade since you left us… only just yesterday. You'll stay in our hearts forever. Love you always (sic)."

