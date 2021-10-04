Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan clicked at NCB  office amid drug bust controversy 

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan has been detained by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after the raid was conducted on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship in Mumbai on October 2. He's been detained at the NCB office for questioning in the drug bust case and reportedly, his phone has been seized.
On October 3 afternoon, Aryan Khan was spotted at the NCB office surrounded by people. He was donning a full-sleeve t-shirt and denim and a cap. He was wearing a mask. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is on his way to the NCB office. India Today reports that Aryan Khan will be taken for medical examination. 8 people were detained including Aryan. NCB will likely try to take Aryan Khan in custody.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to likely postpone Spain shoot of Pathan amid Aryan Khan being detained by NCB in drugs case
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply