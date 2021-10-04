Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan clicked at NCB  office amid drug bust controversy 

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan has been detained by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after the raid was conducted on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship in Mumbai on October 2. He's been detained at the NCB office for questioning in the drug bust case and reportedly, his phone has been seized.

On October 3 afternoon, Aryan Khan was spotted at the NCB office surrounded by people. He was donning a full-sleeve t-shirt and denim and a cap. He was wearing a mask. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is on his way to the NCB office. India Today reports that Aryan Khan will be taken for medical examination. 8 people were detained including Aryan. NCB will likely try to take Aryan Khan in custody.

According to a report in India Today, Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB, said that the bureau is questioning Aryan Khan in connection to the rave party that was held on Saturday, October 2. The party was busted after the officials raised a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. As far as Aryan Khan is concerned, he has not been booked and not arrested so far.

