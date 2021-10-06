Prabhas to collaborate with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his 25th film

From mythologies to action entertainers, from rom-coms to science fiction, Indian Superstar Prabhas has not shied away from testing new waters with every passing year. The actor who achieved pan-Indian success with his film Baahubali is expected to announce his 25th film on October 7.

It has now been revealed that Prabhas will be collaborating with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his 25th film. Sandeep Reddy Vanga made his directorial debut in Telugu cinema with the superhit film Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film was also remade by him in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor. With two of the most successful artists from the Telugu film industry joining hands, the expectations are sky-high.

According to reports, the film is believed to feature Prabhas in a never-before-seen role and will be entirely different from his other movies in the past. The film will be produced by T-Series and will go on floors mid-next year after Vanga completes his Hindi film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Bobby Deol.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently shooting for the pan-India film Adipurush directed by Om Raut which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Kriti Sanon. He also has Salaar with KGF director Prashant Neel in the pipeline.

The official announcement of the film will be made on October 7.

ALSO READ: Prabhas’ Adipurush to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan during Independence Day 2022 weekend

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results