Deepika Padukone and Levi’s collaborate on new capsule collection

Levi’s announces the launch of its collaboration with style icon and brand ambassador, Deepika Padukone. Levi’s x Deepika Padukone is a collection that truly defines the icon's fashion sensibility and authentic style. Rooted in Levi’s authentic style and updated with Padukone’s signature style, this inaugural Levi’s x Deepika Padukone collaboration exudes freshness and confidence. The collection re-imagines Levi’s classics through its range of jeans and denims while introducing Padukone’s signature favourites like athleisure pieces, edgy faux leather pants, and oversized shirts.
“The endeavour with my first-ever collaboration with Levi’s®️ was for it to be an authentic representation of my personal style. And I believe we’ve been able to stay true to that vision,” said Padukone.
The collaboration brings Padukone’s ultra-casual style to life through long varsity jackets, co-ord sweatsuits, crop-tops & bralettes. You will also see edgy faux leather pants and an all-denim jumpsuit. It also features modern & updated interpretations of Levi’s denims, with new on-trend 70’s-inspired high waist jeans and cut & sew wide-leg silhouettes to be paired with extra-long or cropped trucker jackets.a range of oversized shirts, soft romantic tops with organza sleeves, easy graphic t-shirts, and elevated sweatshirts. Overall, the collection features quintessential pieces that will stand out in any wardrobe.
The Levi’s®️ x Deepika Padukone collaboration is responsibly made, in line with Levi’s commitment to sustainability. 60% of the collaboration line is sustainably sourced with 100% of the line ethically produced. Featuring organic cotton, super-soft Tencel made from wood pulp, cottonized hemp, and denim produced with the brand’s Water<Less® technology, the line allows consumers to make a statement, with sustainability at the forefront.
The Levi’s and Deepika Padukone collaboration will be available at Levi’s retail outlets, and select partner e-commerce platforms on October 8th, 2021.
